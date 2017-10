LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wildfires burning throughout California have killed 21 people, Ken Pimlott, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The fatalities total was an increase from a tally of 17 deaths released earlier in the day. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)