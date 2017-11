Oct 31 (Reuters) - The California Department of Insurance said on Tuesday that insured losses for deadly wildfires in the state are $3.3 billion, based on claims reported by 15 insurers.

The figure, which California Insurance Commissioner, Dave Jones, said will rise, includes claims for 10,016 partial residential losses and 4,712 total residential losses. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Susan Thomas)