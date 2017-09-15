FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court revives California foie gras ban
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 15, 2017 / 4:13 PM / a month ago

Appeals court revives California foie gras ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday revived a California law banning the sale of foie gras in the state.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge erred in concluding that the law must be struck down because it conflicted with federal law governing the production of poultry products.

Canada’s Association des Eleveurs de Canards et d‘Oies du Quebec, New York’s Hudson Valley Foie Gras and Los Angeles’ Hot’s Restaurant Group had challenged the California law, which barred the sale of products made from force-fed birds.

Because that law was not pre-empted by federal law, “California is free to enforce it,” the appeals court said.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

