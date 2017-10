Sept 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck off northern California in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It was quickly followed by a second quake of 5.6 closer to shore, the USGS said.

Both quakes struck west of the California town of Petrolia and were very shallow, amplifying their effects. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell)