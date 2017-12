Dec 14 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia said on Thursday it will continue to be Woolworths’ fuel supplier after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission opposed BP’s buyout of Woolworths’ gas stations.

Caltex stood to lose it fuel supply contract with Woolworths if the deal for BP to buy Woolworths’ network of retail service station sites were to go through.

Caltex shares were up 4.7 percent, compared with the benchmark index’s 0.2 percent rise. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)