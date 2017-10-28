FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cambodia deports 61 Chinese telecom extortion scam suspects
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 25
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 25
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 28, 2017 / 5:25 AM / a day ago

Cambodia deports 61 Chinese telecom extortion scam suspects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PHNOM PENH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Cambodia on Saturday deported 61 Chinese nationals wanted in China on suspicion of extorting money from people there over the internet and by phone, Cambodian police said.

Several hundred suspected scammers have been arrested in Cambodia, which has emerged as a major centre of rackets that have cost the victims billions of dollars.

Pictures sent to Reuters on Saturday showed suspects wearing red shirts with their wrists bound together ahead of the deportation.

Uk Heisela, chief of investigation at Cambodia’s immigration department, said Chinese police had arrived to pick up the suspects.

“The Immigration Department deported 61 suspects, including 13 women, who were involved in extortions on the internet,” Uk Heisela told Reuters.

Uk Heisela said they had been detained during raids on Oct 17 and Oct 21 in the capital, Phnom Penh, and in Kandal and Preah Sihanouk provinces.

There were no Taiwan suspects among the 61.

Taiwan has been unhappy that Taiwanese extortion suspects have been deported to China in the past and has accused Phnom Penh of acting at the behest of Beijing.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan sovereign territory and Cambodia is one of China’s closest allies in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.