Brazil's Camil Alimentos IPO raises $417 mln
September 26, 2017 / 11:57 PM / in 22 days

Brazil's Camil Alimentos IPO raises $417 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian food producer Camil Alimentos SA and shareholders raised 1.32 billion reais ($416.8 million) in a initial public offering on Tuesday, after cutting a suggested price range by almost 15 percent to reignite investor demand.

The IPO priced at nine reais per share, the company said in a securities filing.

The company sold new shares worth 369 million reais, while shareholders led by Warburg Pincus LLC sold 950.6 million reais in existing shares.

$1 = 3.1670 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

