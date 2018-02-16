Campbell Soup's quarterly revenue beats estimates

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co on Friday reported quarterly revenue that marginally beat Wall Street estimates, helped by a rise in demand for its Pepperidge Farm Snacks.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $285 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 28, from $101 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The reported quarter benefited from a $124 million gain related to the overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

Net sales rose to $2.18 billion from $2.17 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Organic sales, which excludes acquisitions and foreign exchange impacts, fell 2 percent. (Reporting by Jaslein Mahil and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)