#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 21, 2017 / 12:31 PM / a day ago

Campbell Soup's quarterly revenue falls 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co reported a 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday on lower retailer inventory and weak demand for its V8 vegetable juices.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $275 million, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 29, from $292 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $2.16 billion from $2.20 billion.

Shares of the world’s largest soup maker fell 7.9 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
