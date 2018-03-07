FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Bonds News
March 7, 2018 / 11:46 AM / in a day

CN Rail to invest C$250 mln to clear Western Canada grain backlog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday it would invest more than C$250 million ($193 million) this year to improve its infrastructure to ease grain supply issues in Western Canada.

CN Rail, once considered the standard in railroad efficiency, has struggled with capacity constraints amid growing demand from the Western Canada grain market.

The company on Monday installed Jean-Jacques Ruest as its interim chief executive after Luc Jobin stepped down abruptly.

“We apologize for not meeting the expectations of our grain customers, nor our own high standards,” Ruest said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ruest added that the company was directing additional workforce and equipment to clear grain backlogs across its networks. ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.