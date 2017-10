Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday reported a 6.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the railroad operator moved higher volumes of metals and minerals.

The company’s net income fell to C$958 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$972 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, earnings rose to C$1.27 from C$1.25.

Total revenue rose to C$3.22 billion from C$3.01 billion. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)