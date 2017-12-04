Canadian auto sales could hit 2 mln in 2017- industry group

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian auto sales dipped 1.2 percent in November from last year but could hit the two million milestone for the first time, according to data released by an automotive industry research firm.

About 158,653 vehicles were sold in the month, bringing the total number of units sold to 1.9 million so far this year, according to a report published by Desrosiers Automotive Consultants Inc on Monday.

“The average sales total for November and December for the last ten years is just a little under 243,000 units ... to be fair, nothing over the last few years has been average, when it comes to sales results,” Brian Murphy, Vice President of Research and Editorial at Canadian Black Book said, commenting separately from the report on Canadian auto industry sales.

On a year-to-date basis, auto sales have risen 5 percent, with trucks making for over two-thirds of all the vehicles sold in Canada.

However, the top three automakers in Canada reported a drop in November total sales.

On Friday, General Motors Co reported a 17.2 percent decline, while Ford reported a 2.8 percent drop in total sales for the month. Ford was the top selling automaker for November in Canada.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , maker of Dodge and Chrysler vehicles, sold 19,054 vehicles for the month, a 7.8 percent drop from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)