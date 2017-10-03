FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Canada's September auto sales up 7.7 percent
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
October 3, 2017 / 4:08 PM / in 16 days

UPDATE 2-Canada's September auto sales up 7.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from Global Automakers and Ford)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canadian auto sales rose 7.7 percent in September, driven by strong demand for trucks, which made up for nearly 70 percent of total sales in the country.

About 186,837 vehicles were sold in the month, bringing the total number of units sold to 1.59 million so far this year, according to a report published by Global Automakers of Canada.

“It was not that many years ago when 1.59 million in sales represented a good year for total annual sales, let alone sales through the end of the third quarter,” said David Adams, president of GAC.

General Motors Co said its vehicle sales rose 7 percent to 27,237 vehicles in the month, while Ford reported a 2.4 percent rise to 30,899 units. (bit.ly/2khprR7)

However, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,, maker of Dodge and Chrysler vehicles, reported a 6 percent drop in Canada sales for the month. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.