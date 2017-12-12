FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing to review Canadian requirements for 88 fighter jets
December 12, 2017 / 8:56 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Boeing to review Canadian requirements for 88 fighter jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it would review new procurement requirements by the government of Canada that would likely hurt its chances of winning a future order for 88 fighter jets, and make a decision at an “appropriate time.”

In a clear allusion to Boeing, Canada said on Tuesday that “any bidder responsible for harm to the country’s economic interests will be at a significant disadvantage” if the harm is still being inflicted by the time bids for the 88 jets are being assessed.

Canada said it is scrapping the planned purchase of 18 Boeing Super Hornet jets, after the planemaker initiated a trade challenge this year against Canada’s Bombardier Inc. over U.S. sales of its CSeries jet. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Andrew Hay)

