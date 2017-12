OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday announced it was scrapping the planned purchase of 18 Boeing Co Super Hornet jets and made clear the U.S. company currently has little chance of winning a larger contract for 88 fighters.

Canada will instead buy a second-hand fleet of 18 Australian F-18s, the same planes the Canadian air force already operates, government officials told reporters. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Andrea Hopkins)