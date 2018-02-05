FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
February 5, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated a day ago

Canada not issuing ultra-long bond this quarter - Bank of Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada will not proceed with next week’s ultra-long bond auction and will not issue ultra-long bonds this quarter because criteria for issuance was not met, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.

“Ultra-long bond issuance remains a tactical funding measure and is not part of the regular bond program. As indicated in the Quarterly Bond Schedule, the date listed represents a possibility but not a commitment to hold an ultra-long bond auction,” the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
