Canada not issuing ultra-long bond this quarter - Bank of Canada

OTTAWA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada will not proceed with next week’s ultra-long bond auction and will not issue ultra-long bonds this quarter because criteria for issuance was not met, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.

“Ultra-long bond issuance remains a tactical funding measure and is not part of the regular bond program. As indicated in the Quarterly Bond Schedule, the date listed represents a possibility but not a commitment to hold an ultra-long bond auction,” the bank said in a statement.