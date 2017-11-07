FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's government sets size of U.S. dollar global bond at $3 bln - IFR
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 7, 2017 / 3:47 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Canada's government sets size of U.S. dollar global bond at $3 bln - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Government of Canada set the size of its U.S. dollar-denominated 5-year global bond issue at $3 billion and the spread has been set at 9 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, IFR reported on Tuesday.

This is the first issue by Canada’s government of a U.S. dollar global bond, which is sold in several countries at the same time, since March 2015. The funds will be used “to supplement and diversify Canada’s foreign exchange reserves,” Canada’s Department of Finance said on its website on Monday.

The Department of Finance was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.