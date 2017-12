TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday that it plans to hold nine regular bond auctions, one real return bond auction, and a switch repurchase auction in the first quarter of 2018. The central bank also said that it may issue ultra-long bonds on Feb. 13 and would confirm whether that auction was proceeding one week prior. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)