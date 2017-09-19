FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada posts C$17.8 bln deficit in 2016-2017
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 19, 2017 / 12:31 PM / a month ago

Canada posts C$17.8 bln deficit in 2016-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada posted a budget deficit of C$17.8 billion ($14.5 billion) for the 2016-17 fiscal year, the Finance Department said on Tuesday, slightly below the preliminary deficit of C$21.85 billion reported in May and well above the C$1.0 billion deficit the year before.

The deficit for 2016-2017 was slightly smaller than the C$23.0 billion gap the government projected in its annual budget. Program expenses increased by C$16.2 billion, or 6 percent, partly due to a revamped children’s benefit, while revenues decreased by C$2.0 billion, or 0.7 percent, from the 2015-16 fiscal year.

$1 = 1.2285 Canadian dollars Reporting by Andrea Hopkins

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.