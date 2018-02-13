Canada will release federal budget Feb. 27 -finance minister

OTTAWA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will unveil its federal budget on Feb. 27, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday, which will provide markets with updated forecasts on the size of the deficit and the pace of economic growth.

The government last October forecast the deficit for the 2017-18 fiscal year would be C$19.9 billion ($15.79 billion), smaller than previously anticipated. The gap for the 2018-19 fiscal year that will begin in April was projected at C$18.6 billion. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; editing by Grant McCool)