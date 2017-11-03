Bank of Canada congratulates Powell on Fed nomination

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Friday congratulated Jerome Powell on his nomination to become the new head of the U.S. Federal Reserve and said it looked forward to continuing the close working relationship between the two central banks.

The Bank of Canada also said it has been “honored” to work with outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen and that it was grateful for “her consistent demonstration of leadership, integrity and collaboration among the international policy-making community.”