Bank of Canada must be forward-looking on inflation - Wilkins
September 14, 2017 / 10:43 PM / a month ago

Bank of Canada must be forward-looking on inflation - Wilkins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - An adjustment of interest rates only when expected by market players would not lead to good policy outcomes, but people need to understand how the Bank of Canada is making its decisions, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a conference on the bank’s inflation target mandate, Wilkins said the bank must be forward looking because temporary factors are keeping inflation at the lower end of the bank’s target range. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Leslie Adler)

