Bank of Canada will stay cautious as it eyes rate hikes -Wilkins
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
#Markets News
November 15, 2017 / 7:56 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Bank of Canada will stay cautious as it eyes rate hikes -Wilkins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Less stimulus will be required over time but the Bank of Canada will remain cautious as it considers future interest rate moves, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Wednesday, reiterating the central bank’s recent dovish tone.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV before a speech in New York, Wilkins said wages should start to rise as Canada’s economy improves, while noting that uncertainty surrounding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is affecting business investment. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
