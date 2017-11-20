FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell Canada, Syncrude cut synthetic crude volumes -sources
November 20, 2017 / 9:25 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Shell Canada, Syncrude cut synthetic crude volumes -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shell Canada, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, has warned customers synthetic crude volumes from its 255,000 barrel per day Scotford, Alberta, upgrader may be reduced in November and potentially December, trading sources said on Monday.

A Shell spokeswoman declined to comment.

In a separate incident, the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta has also told customers it will cut synthetic crude volumes by around 5 percent in November, two trading sources said.

Syncrude has capacity to produce nearly 350,000 bpd.

A Syncrude spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

