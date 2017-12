Dec 15 (Reuters) - The billionaire founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex, Barry Sherman, and his wife Honey, were found dead in Toronto on Thursday, Ontario’s health minister said on Twitter.

“I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care,” Eric Hoskins said in a tweet. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)