Canadian pharmaceutical billionaires were murdered, police say

TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canadian pharmaceutical billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman were murdered in a targeted killing, Toronto police said on Friday, but no one has been charged in their deaths.

Police disclosed that they were treating the case as murders six weeks after the Shermans were found dead. They were hanging by belts from a railing next to a swimming pool in their home, a friend close to the family told Reuters. (Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Jim Finkle and Cynthia Osterman)