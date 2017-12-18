Toronto homicide police take lead in probe of billionaires' deaths

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Toronto police said on Sunday they had put homicide investigators in charge of the probe into the “suspicious” deaths of pharmaceuticals billionaire Barry Sherman, founder of Apotex Inc, and his wife, Honey, whose bodies were found on Friday.

Autopsies conducted on Saturday determined that Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife, 70, died from ligature neck compression, police said in a statement that asked anybody with information on the case to contact authorities.