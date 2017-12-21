FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canada private sector adds 59,200 jobs in Nov -ADP
December 21, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 4 days ago

CORRECTED-Canada private sector adds 59,200 jobs in Nov -ADP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show revision to October data)

OTTAWA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian companies added 59,200 workers to their payrolls in November, led by gains in the education and health care, construction and finance sectors, according to the ADP employment report released on Thursday.

The report, which is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics, showed October’s data was revised to a 5,400 gain in jobs from an initially reported loss of 5,700 jobs. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

