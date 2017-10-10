UPDATE 1-Canadian building permits fall in August for 2nd straight month

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell more than expected in August, the second straight monthly decrease, on lower construction intentions for multifamily homes as well as industrial facilities, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The 5.5 percent decrease in total building permits surpassed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent. July was revised to show a decrease of 2.8 percent from the previously reported 3.5 percent fall.

Nonresidential building permits fell 10.0 percent in August as construction intentions for industrial, commercial and institutional buildings all declined in the month.

Residential permits fell 2.8 percent as a 6.0 percent drop in multifamily building permits offset a 0.4 percent increase in plans to build single-family homes. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)