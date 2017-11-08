FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canadian building permits rise for first time in three months
November 8, 2017 / 1:39 PM / in 20 hours

UPDATE 1-Canadian building permits rise for first time in three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits increased 3.8 percent in September, the first rise in three months, on strength in the non-residential sector, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the value of permits to drop by 0.2 percent. Statscan revised August’s data to show a decline of 5.1 percent compared to an initial drop of 5.5 percent.

Permits in the non-residential sector jumped 13.9 percent, largely thanks to a permit for a hospital in the western province of Alberta.

Permits in the residential sector declined 1.7 percent from August, the third consecutive month-on-month retreat, on lower construction intentions for apartments in Ontario.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao

