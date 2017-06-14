FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canada household debt-to-income ratio dips, but near record high
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 14, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canada household debt-to-income ratio dips, but near record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, June 14 (Reuters) - Canadian household debt as a share of income dipped in the first quarter but remained near record highs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday in a report likely to reinforce concerns that consumers are becoming overly indebted.

The ratio of debt to disposable income edged down to 166.9 percent from an adjusted 167.2 percent in the fourth quarter. That meant Canadians owed C$1.67 for every dollar of disposable income.

The Bank of Canada - which warns borrowers that interest rates will one day move up from near record lows - last week said rising consumer debt levels and an unbalanced housing market had raised household vulnerabilities.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, households borrowed C$27.5 billion ($20.8 billion) in the first quarter, down from C$27.6 billion in the previous quarter.

Mortgages made up C$20.9 billion of this, an increase of C$2.7 billion, while consumer credit and non-mortgage loans fell C$2.8 billion to C$6.5 billion.

($1=$1.32 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.