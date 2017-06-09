FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canada adds 54,500 jobs in May on manufacturing, professional services
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 9, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canada adds 54,500 jobs in May on manufacturing, professional services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace in eight months, with increased hiring in the manufacturing and professional services sectors, while the unemployment rate edged up as more people looked for work, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Employers added 54,500 jobs, handily topping economists' forecast for a gain of 11,000. Driven by full-time hiring, this was the biggest increase since September.

The unemployment rate rose to 6.6 percent, as expected, with the labor force participation rate increasing to 65.8 percent from 65.6 percent.

Pay also improved, with average hourly wages up 1 percent from a year earlier after growing at an annual 0.5 percent in April. The Bank of Canada has pointed to recent muted wage growth as a sign of slack in the economy.

Canadians found work in a number of sectors, including manufacturing, which added 25,300 jobs, and the professional and scientific services industry, which hired 25,900 people.

Gains also occurred in the trade and transportation sectors, helping to raise overall employment in the service sectors by 31,300. The goods-producing sectors of the economy added 23,300 jobs.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.