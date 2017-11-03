FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada adds more jobs than expected on gains in full-time work
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 3, 2017 / 12:41 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Canada adds more jobs than expected on gains in full-time work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in October on gains in full-time employment, but the jobless rate edged up to 6.3 percent as more people looked for work, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Canada created 35,300 jobs, the most since June. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net gain of 15,000 positions and predicted the jobless rate would stay at 6.2 percent.

Full-time employment jumped by 88,700 jobs while part-time positions dipped by 53,400. Average hourly wages were up 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the strongest annual increase since April 2016, in a sign labor market slack might be tightening.

Employment in the construction and manufacturing increased by 18,400 and 7,800 jobs respectively but slumped in the wholesale and retail trade sector, which shed 35,900 positions.

On a year-over-year basis, employment rose by 308,100, or 1.7 percent. The six-month average for employment growth was 29,700 jobs, up from 24,300 in September.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.