UPDATE 1-Canada adds more jobs than expected on gains in full-time work

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in October on gains in full-time employment, but the jobless rate edged up to 6.3 percent as more people looked for work, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Canada created 35,300 jobs, the most since June. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net gain of 15,000 positions and predicted the jobless rate would stay at 6.2 percent.

Full-time employment jumped by 88,700 jobs while part-time positions dipped by 53,400. Average hourly wages were up 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the strongest annual increase since April 2016, in a sign labor market slack might be tightening.

Employment in the construction and manufacturing increased by 18,400 and 7,800 jobs respectively but slumped in the wholesale and retail trade sector, which shed 35,900 positions.

On a year-over-year basis, employment rose by 308,100, or 1.7 percent. The six-month average for employment growth was 29,700 jobs, up from 24,300 in September.