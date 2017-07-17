Canada home resales drop again in June, real estate group says

OTTAWA, July 17 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes fell 6.7 percent in June from May, the largest monthly drop since 2010 and the third straight monthly decline as Toronto sales plunged, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 11.4 percent from June 2016, while home prices were up 15.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the group's home price index. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)