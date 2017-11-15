FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada home resales rose in October from September - CREA
November 15, 2017 / 2:10 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Canada home resales rose in October from September - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes rose 0.9 percent in October from September, the third straight monthly rise, but the momentum may not last as stricter mortgage rules come into effect in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 4.3 percent from October 2016, while home prices were up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the group’s home price index. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
