TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose more than expected in July as construction intentions in the west of the country rose, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of starts rose to 222,324 in July from June’s upwardly revised 212,948. Economists had expected a 205,000 annual rate for July. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernard Orr)