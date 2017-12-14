Canadian home sales rose in November, 4th increase in a row-CREA

OTTAWA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes rose 3.9 percent in November from October, the fourth straight monthly rise, but the momentum may not last as stricter mortgage rules take effect in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 2.6 percent from November 2016, while home prices were up 9.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the group’s home price index. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)