FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign investment in Toronto, Vancouver housing below 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 1:47 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Foreign investment in Toronto, Vancouver housing below 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Foreign ownership of residential property in Canada’s two largest markets, Toronto and Vancouver, is below 5 percent, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday in a report that suggests that foreign investors are not driving up home prices in Canada.

The new data, promised for months, showed non-residents owned 3.4 percent of all residential properties in Toronto, while the value of the properties was 3.0 percent of housing stock. In Vancouver, non-residents owned 4.8 percent of residential properties, accounting for 5.1 percent of total housing value, Statscan said. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.