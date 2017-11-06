Canada's Ivey purchasing index climbs to 21-month high

The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in October to its strongest in 21 months as inventories and prices climbed, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 63.8, its highest since January 2016, from 59.6 in September. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

While the inventories and prices indexes moved higher, the employment index fell to 52.0 from 59.4 and the supplier deliveries index dropped further below the 50 threshold.

The unadjusted index dipped to 63.5 from 68.6.