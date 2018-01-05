FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Ivey purchasing index shows slower expansion in December
#Markets News
January 5, 2018 / 3:24 PM / a day ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index shows slower expansion in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The expansion of purchasing activity in Canada slowed in December as inventories shrunk while employment continued to rise, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 60.4 from 63.0 in November. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted index fell to 49.3 from 62.4.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 56.7 from 53.9, while inventories fell to 49.1 from 60.1.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
