FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Canadian producer prices drop for first time in nine months
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 30, 2017 / 12:42 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian producer prices drop for first time in nine months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, June 30 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices in May fell for the first time in nine months, dropping by 0.2 percent from April on lower prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.3 percent increase. Of the 21 commodity groups, prices rose in 17, dropped in three and were unchanged in one.

Prices for energy and petroleum products fell by 3.5 percent, dragged down by declines in motor gasoline, fuel oils and diesel fuel. Excluding this sector, producer prices would have rise by 0.4 percent in May.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles rose by 0.3 percent, thanks largely to a 1.2 percent decrease in the Canadian dollar against the greenback in May. Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars and become more expensive when the Canadian currency declines.

Raw material prices dropped by 1.8 percent, the largest month-on-month decline since July 2016, thanks to a 5.0 percent drop in prices for crude energy products.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.