FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales rise more than expected in July on cars, food
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 22, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Canada retail sales rise more than expected in July on cars, food

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in July as consumers spent more on new cars, as well as food and alcohol, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The 0.4 percent increase topped economists’ expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent, although volumes declined by 0.2 percent.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers led the way up with a 0.8 percent rise. Purchases of new cars increased 1.4 percent on both higher prices and volumes, offsetting declines at used auto dealers.

Canadian auto sales have been solid so far this year, potentially putting 2017 on track for a record.

Sales at food and beverage stores rose 0.9 percent, the fourth monthly increase in a row. All types of retailers in this group had higher sales, led by supermarkets and other grocery stores, and beer, wine and liquor stores.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.