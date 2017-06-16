UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities slows in April

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, June 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

International investors bought C$10.60 billion ($8.01 billion) in Canadian securities in the month, compared with March's downwardly revised C$15.05 billion.

Investors bought C$13 billion in Canadian bonds, the most since July 2016. Much of that came from a C$6.7 billion increase in purchases of federal government bonds after investors had reduced their holdings for three months in a row.

Investors sold C$1.27 billion in Canadian shares after strong interest in the first quarter. They also sold C$1.09 billion in money market instruments.

At the same time, Canadians reduced their holdings in foreign securities by C$9.87 billion after four consecutive months of acquisitions, making for the largest divestment since January 2016.

Canadians sold C$5.73 billion in U.S. and non-U.S. foreign shares and C$4.06 billion in foreign debt securities, with significant sales of U.S. Treasuries. ($1=$1.3235 Canadian)