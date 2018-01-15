FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian home sales rise for 5th straight month in December-CREA
January 15, 2018
January 15, 2018 / 2:09 PM / a day ago

Canadian home sales rise for 5th straight month in December-CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes rose 4.5 percent in December from November, the fifth straight monthly rise, likely because activity was pulled forward to avoid mortgage rule changes that hit in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 4.1 percent from December 2016, while home prices were up 9.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the group’s home price index. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
