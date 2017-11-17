FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canada annual inflation rate decreases to 1.4 pct in October
November 17, 2017 / 7:49 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CORRECTED-Canada annual inflation rate decreases to 1.4 pct in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects September figures for all items ex-food/energy)
    OTTAWA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in October
decreased to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent in September, fueled by the
transportation and shelter indexes, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Percent changes             Month-on-month       Year-on-year
                                 Oct     Sept         Oct    Sept
    CPI - all items             +0.1     +0.2        +1.4    +1.6
    CPI - common                 n/a      n/a        +1.6    +1.5  
    CPI - trim                   n/a      n/a        +1.5    +1.5
    CPI - median                 n/a      n/a        +1.7    +1.8
    Bank of Canada core         +0.3     +0.2        +0.9    +0.8
    All items ex food/energy    +0.3     +0.2        +1.4    +1.2
    Goods                        0.0     +0.3        +0.4    +0.8
    Services                    +0.1     +0.1        +2.2    +2.1
    Energy                      -1.8     +2.7        +1.0    +4.9
    Seasonally adjusted         +0.2     +0.2         n/a     n/a
    Bank of Canada core 
    seasonally adjusted         +0.2     +0.1         n/a     n/a
    NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally
adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for an
increase of 0.1 percent for the month in the consumer price index and annual
inflation of 1.4 percent in October.

 (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Leah Schnurr)

