FACTBOX-Foreign majors leaving Canada's oil and gas sector

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Low oil and gas prices have spurred an exodus on foreign oil companies from Canada's energy sector over the last year. On Thursday South Africa's Sasol Ltd became the latest international energy firm to say it plans to divest Canadian assets. The departures have raised doubts over future development prospects of the world's third largest crude reserves and stoked criticism of federal and provincial environmental policies that are stricter than those of the United States. Date Company Buyer Assets Value Nov. Sasol Ltd Sale not Sasol's Canadian shale Not 23 yet assets in the Montney, determined complete which the company took a $715 million impairment on in 2016 Oct. 5 Progress Sale not Deep Basin oil and gas Not Energy, unit of yet asset in Alberta determined Petronas complete July Petronas Scrapped proposed LNG Project 25 project in British would have Columbia cost $29 billion July 6 Apache Corp Paramount Apache's Canadian $354 Resources subsidiary, Apache Canada million Ltd Ltd June 2 Apache Corp Cardinal Light oil assets in $244 Energy Ltd Alberta and Saskatchewan million March ConocoPhillips Cenovus 50 percent interest in the $13.3 29 Energy Foster Creek Christina billion Lake oil sands partnership and majority of its western Canada Deep Basin conventional gas assets March Royal Dutch Canadian All of Shell's in-situ, $7.25 9 Shell Plc Natural undeveloped oil sands billion Resources interests and a 60 percent Ltd stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands project March Marathon Oil Canadian 20 percent stake in the $1.25 9 Corp Natural Athabasca Oil Sands billion Resources project Ltd Dec. Statoil ASA Athabasca All oil sands assets $620 14, Oil Corp million 2016 Dec. Koch Industries Relinquishing the Project 14, Inc yet-undeveloped Muskwa would have 2016 thermal oil sands project cost $600 million (Reporting by Ethan Lou and Nia Williams; editing by Diane Craft)