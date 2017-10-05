FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada to abandon Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 5, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in 14 days

TransCanada to abandon Energy East and Eastern Mainline projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it would abandon its Energy East and Eastern Mainline pipeline projects, following tough review by Canada’s energy regulator.

The company said it expects a C$1 billion non-cash charge in the fourth quarter due to the termination of the projects.

Canada’s National Energy Board (NEB) expanded the scope of its review of Energy East in August, saying it would consider the project’s indirect greenhouse gas contributions and provide “more visibility” to the evaluation of risks associated with accidents such as oil spills. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.