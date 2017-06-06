CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to nearly 1-week high, boosted by oil

(Adds dealer quotes and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3439, or 74.41 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since May 31 at C$1.3438 * Bond prices higher across much of a flatter yield curve * 10-year yield touches a nearly seven-month low at 1.373 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened on Tuesday to a nearly one-week high against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose, but the range was narrow ahead of key events later in the week. At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3439 to the greenback, or 74.41 U.S. cents, up 0.3 percent. The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.3485, while it touched its strongest since May 31 at C$1.3438. "There is not a lot of conviction in the markets," said Scott Lampard, head of global markets at HSBC Bank Canada. "A lot of clients have got themselves to be where they want to be risk wise and they are just waiting for Thursday's three developments." The European Central Bank meeting, a parliamentary election in the UK and testimony by former U.S. FBI Director James Comey to a Senate committee are due on Thursday. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, found technical support after sliding below $47 a barrel on pressure from a diplomatic rift in the Middle East and sustained high crude inventories in the United States. U.S. crude oil futures settled 79 cents higher at $48.19 a barrel. The Bank of Canada's review of developments in the financial system is also due on Thursday, followed by a news conference with Governor Stephen Poloz. Investors will weigh Poloz's assessment of the health of the housing and mortgage markets in light of recent troubles at non-bank lender Home Capital. U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar dropped to seven-month lows and world stocks slid as political uncertainty from the United States to the Middle East pushed investors away from risky assets. Canadian government bond prices were higher across most of a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.393 percent. It touched its lowest intraday since Nov. 10 at 1.373 percent. "What we are seeing is a rotation out of the riskier end of the fixed income market into lower-risk credit instruments" Lampard said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)