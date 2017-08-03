FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week low as oil falls, jobs data awaited
#Markets News
August 3, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 3 days ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week low as oil falls, jobs data awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds analyst quotes, details; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2581, or 79.48 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since July 20 at C$1.2618
    * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a
two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as prices
of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and investors braced
for Canadian and U.S. jobs data on Friday.
    U.S. crude oil        settled 1.1 percent lower at $49.03 a
barrel, as cautious buying dried up near the $50 mark on concern
about high crude supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries.             
    Other commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian
and New Zealand dollars             , also fell, extending this
week's losses.    
    "There is some talk that China is expected to continue on
with measures to pare back excess liquidity," said Mark
Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at
RBC Capital Markets.
    China is a major consumer of commodities.
    Investors have also been booking profits, after gains for
commodity-linked currencies over recent months, ahead of major
economic data, Chandler said.
    Canadian and U.S. jobs data for July and domestic trade data
for June are due on Friday.         
    Losses for the loonie came as data showed Toronto home sales
plummeted in July from a year earlier and prices were down
nearly 19 percent from April peaks.             
    A slowdown in the country's housing market could weigh on
Canada's economy and reduce the number of additional interest
rate increases from the Bank of Canada that the market expects,
after the central bank hiked rates last month for the first time
in nearly seven years.
    Economists expect the Bank of Canada to raise rates a
further three times by the end of 2018.             
    At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2581 to the greenback, or 79.48 U.S. cents, down
0.1 percent.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2553,
while it touched its weakest since July 20 at C$1.2618.
    The loonie has rallied 9.6 percent since early May. Las week
it touched week its strongest in more than two years at
C$1.2414.
    But the recent upsurge will fade in coming months on
prospects the Bank of Canada sounds less hawkish on rate hikes
and fails to keep pace with the U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters
poll found.             
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, after the Bank of
England downgraded its economic and inflation forecasts. The
10-year             rose 41 Canadian cents to yield 1.892
percent.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James
Dalgleish)

