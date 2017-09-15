FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips vs weaker greenback as rate hike boost fades
September 15, 2017 / 9:31 PM / in a month

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips vs weaker greenback as rate hike boost fades

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds analyst quotes and additional information throughout;
updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2184, or 82.07 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across the yield curve
    * Canada-U.S. 10-year spread narrows by 2.8 basis points

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground
on Friday against a weaker U.S. dollar, as the boost from last
week's interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada showed some
signs of fading.
    At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2184 to the greenback, or 82.07 U.S. cents, down
0.2 percent. It traded in a range of C$1.2120 to C$1.2219.
    For the week, the loonie also dipped 0.2 percent. It rose
1.9 percent the previous week after the Bank of Canada raised
rates for the second time in two months and left the door open
to further increases.
    "We really haven't seen much follow through this week," said
Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX. "Everyone has priced in the
rate hikes now."
    Data from the overnight index swaps market showed that
another hike has been nearly fully discounted by December.
          
    Speculators have mostly held onto bullish bets on the
loonie, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
and Reuters calculations showed. Canadian dollar net long
positions dipped to 50,499 contracts as of Sept. 12 from 53,644
contracts a week earlier.
    The bullish positioning indicates that investors have bought
into the Bank of Canada's hawkish message, Sahota said.
    Canadian household debt as a share of income hit a record in
the second quarter.             
    The Bank of Canada has been concerned that highly indebted
Canadians have less flexibility to deal with sudden changes in
their income.
    Separate data showed Canadian home resales bounced back in
August after four straight monthly declines, suggesting the
cooling market may be stabilizing.             
    The U.S. dollar        retreated against a basket of major
currencies, after data showing an unexpected decline in U.S.
retail sales last month dimmed expectations for an interest rate
increase by the Federal Reserve in December.                    
    U.S. crude        prices, which have climbed this week on
higher demand forecasts and the restart of refineries in the
United States following recent storms, settled flat at $49.89 a
barrel.             
    Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve, with the 10-year             falling 25 Canadian cents to
yield 2.088 percent.
    The gap between the 10-year yield and its U.S. counterpart
narrowed by 2.8 basis points to a spread of -11.3 basis points.
Last Friday, the spread hit its narrowest since October 2013 at
-7.8 basis points.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Diane Craft)

